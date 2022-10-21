Logan Paul Admits to Being “Uncomfortable on the Mic,” Needing to Improve His Verbal Skills

Logan Paul discussed his upcoming match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel PLE during an interview with Ryan Satin.

Paul said, “I’m doing a lot of sit-ups. I need my six-pack. No one likes a WWE superstar without a six-pack. I’m getting in the ring a lot. WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico, where I live, so I can train. At the end of the day, ring generalship and comfortability in the squared circle is the most important. I’m finding, the more I can do my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, practice makes perfect and the better I’m getting. I can feel it too, every single day I get in the ring and practice my slams, it’s just a little bit better. The physicality comes easy. Truly, what I need to work on is my mic skills. I’m not comfortable on the mic. I’ll be on the mic at a show, Madison Square Garden, 18,000 people watching, all heckling me live and talking their smack while I’m trying to deliver a story. It’s very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do and I have so much respect for the superstars who get in there every Monday and Friday and rattle off this stuff to perfection. I’m just not there yet. The physicality, let’s go.”

Paul also commented on the people that have been training him:

“He’s [Drew Gulak] one of them, it’s him and Hurricane Shane Helms. Drew has been the body I’ve been maneuvering and navigating with. He’s incredibly knowledgeable as well. Him and Shane have been coaching me. I don’t have this luxury of having a learning curve like a lot of these wrestlers do. I need to get incredible now. I need to get incredible yesterday. I’m taking on the best the WWE has to offer at Crown Jewel. Send everyone you got and every resource you have to make me good now.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)