Logan Paul Arrives In Boston For WWE RAW And Looking For Hometown Star John Cena

Logan Paul has arrived at the TD Garden for tonight’s WWE RAW in search of hometown hero John Cena.

Paul returns to WWE TV tonight for his first face-off with Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 39, while Cena is there to build to his match with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. WWE released a video of Paul at RAW, which can be seen below, showing the social media star searching for Cena backstage at the TD Garden in Boston.

WWE captioned the video, “@LoganPaul has arrived and is already up to something [eyes emoji]”

It’s unclear what Paul might be “up to” along with his showdown with Rollins, but we’ll keep you updated.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had planned to have Cena vs. Paul at WrestleMania 39. The internal working plan leading up to the Survivor Series this past November was to build to Paul vs. Cena, but that was scrapped, and by mid-December they were working on plans for Cena vs. Theory, and eventually Paul vs. Rollins.

The aforementioned WWE clip is below, as is a clip Paul posted of himself arriving and enjoying a Prime drink: