WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently spoke with NBA megastar Kevin Durant on his ImPaulsive podcast on a number of topics including how he believes he could become WWE Champion someday if he puts his mind into it.

Paul said, “It’s a fantastic job…..I’m going to do it, bro. I think I could become [WWE] champ if I just put my mind to it and commit.”

You can check out Paul’s comments in the video below.