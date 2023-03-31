Logan Paul Believes WrestleMania Won’t Be The End Of His WWE Career Despite His Contract Expiring

WWE Celebrity Superstar Logan Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport this week to promote WrestleMania 39. During the discussion, Paul shared his expectations for this year and what he is trying to get out of wrestling:

“Dude, I have no idea. I seriously don’t know how I got thrown into this world and ended up really liking it. I think back to this rookie year, because it’s about to end, and I’m pretty proud of my accomplishments thus far in the sense of just making moments, like memorable moments. That’s why I do it. I feel like I am in a unique position where I can create memories that last a lifetime for viewers, and that’s significant. That feels cool and I get to do it again this weekend while I turn 28. Like, I don’t know, I always thought that was weird I was born on April Fool’s, like I’m a cosmic joke, literally, and then all of a sudden, I take up this wrestling thing and it feels like a calling, and WrestleMania, their Super Bowl, happens to be on my birthday. Like it just feels like the stars all aligned for this one thing involving me. I’m honored and excited.”

Regarding what caused him to sign a multi-event contract after his debut in WWE, he said:

“It was a case study to see if I could do it. I think my manager and I after WrestleMania, we both kind of looked at each other, like, hey, let’s lean into this, and they agreed. The WWE and I are super symbiotic. They’re such a good, creative, innovative, nuanced, rapid pace organization that really fits my type of creativity. Even this weekend, you’re gonna see stuff you haven’t seen in three decades. I think my entrance and new theme song will be iconic, hopefully. I mean, the match is insane. It’s got to be my best yet, I think. It has to be.”

When asked whether getting a new song meant he would keep competing, Logan replied:

“I don’t know. My contract ends April 1st. I was contracted for a year to do two WrestleManias and I think five events.”

If he feels like this is going to be it for him after WrestleMania:

“I feel like it’s unlikely. I’m a good employee.”

Ariel asked, “But as of this moment, you don’t have a deal past Saturday?”

Logan said, “Correct.”

Ariel: “Has it been brought up?”

Logan, “It’s been brought up.”

Ariel: “Would you like to continue?”

Logan: “Of course.

Ariel: “Would you like to sign for longer than one year?”

Logan: “This was a topic my manager and I were talking about. My life moves so fast and I don’t know what my stock will be in a year. So it seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than a year long contract. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in a year.”

If Logan ever thinks it isn’t worth it considering he blew out his knees doing this:

“I still think that. Seriously, bro. I have a match coming in two days and I’m mortified that I’m gonna blow up my body again. This is a hard ass sport, man. It’s so hard. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Floyd Mayweather, yes, this is harder than that. So yeah, like staying healthy is half of this battle, if not like all of it. Longevity is the name of the game here. That’s why I got so much respect for these wrestlers who do this every week. In general, I’m fragile, and so I just gotta make sure I’m not going too hard and wreck my body.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)