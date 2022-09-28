Logan Paul Challenged to WWE Match by UFC Fighter

On Tuesday night, Bo Nickal signed with the UFC after easily defeating Donovan Beard in Dana White’s Contender Series.

Nickal, a three-time NCAA Division I National Champion, won the U23 World Championship and the US Open National Championship in 2019 and is now 3-0 in professional MMA. He’s defeated all three of his opponents.

After the fight, Nickal called out Khamzat Chimaev but wasn’t sure if Chimaev would be able to make weight, so he shifted his focus to Logan Paul, whom he would be willing to fight in a WWE ring if they couldn’t fight in the UFC octagon.

Paul had previously competed in boxing matches but never in MMA. He is currently scheduled to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.