Logan Paul Claims He Has ‘Go Away Heat’ In WWE

On the latest episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul welcomed Michael Cole as a guest, where he discussed a range of topics, including his thoughts on building a brand in WWE and his perception among fans.

Paul also addressed the idea that he has go away heat—a term used in wrestling when fans genuinely want a performer off their screens rather than engaging with them as a heel.

On his belief he has go away heat:

“I think I have go away heat. So, the only reason why it works is because I’m a great wrestler. There’s a handful of the audience that is genuinely like, ‘Get this guy out of here.’”

On advice to WWE talent:

“Everyone should be thinking about how to not just build themselves, but how to build businesses, long-lasting businesses that have an impact. It’s the next level of conversation. And use the vehicle you’ve been given. Use the vehicle you’ve been given. I think every talent in WWE should be thinking like that, yeah, and it would be cool to be on that team, to potentially… like… you have to build. I see it pretty clearly for some of the folks.”

After winning a qualifying match, Logan Paul has officially secured his place in the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1, 2025. He will compete against John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins, with the winner earning the right to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

This marks a major opportunity for Paul, who continues to prove himself among WWE’s top stars. With a star-studded lineup inside the Chamber, the road to WrestleMania is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable yet.