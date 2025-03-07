Logan Paul Claims He Predicted John Cena’s Heel Turn

WWE star Logan Paul discussed several topics in his latest vlog, including how he predicted John Cena’s heel turn a little while back.

Paul said, “What a crazy heel turn, man. Just when you think you know a guy. I actually predicted this and people roasted me for it. Look like a few vlogs ago, look at the thumbnail, what is it? John Cena betrayed me — Thumbnail pointing to him, it says snake. I didn’t know he was going to turn on Cody, but I read the writing on the wall and guess what, I was f***ing right. Oh, it’s gonna be so good. I love Cena heel. Being a heel is fucking sick, being a good guy is not realistic. All you motherf***ers parading around like you’re perfect, you’re not. We couldn’t see John Cena for 25 years but now John, we see you brother.”

