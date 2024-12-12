Logan Paul Claims He’s ‘Retired’ From Wrestling

Logan Paul has seemingly stepped away from WWE competition—or at least that’s what he wants fans to believe.

Paul hasn’t wrestled since losing the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam. In September, Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, welcomed their baby girl into the world, marking a significant life milestone for the social media star and wrestler.

During a recent episode of Impaulsive, when asked if he would be at WrestleMania 41, Paul quipped, “No, I’m retired. I’m a dad, bro.” Despite his claim, Paul was spotted at WWE’s major media event at Netflix’s headquarters ahead of Raw’s debut on the streaming platform in January, fueling speculation about his future.

Fans have already begun theorizing about a potential surprise return during the Men’s Royal Rumble match as the road to WrestleMania 41 begins. However, there have been no recent reports regarding Paul’s WWE status, leaving his involvement in upcoming events a mystery for now.