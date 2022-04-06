Logan Paul Comments On His WWE WrestleMania 38 Appearance

During his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul talked about his appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 38 where he teamed up with The Miz and The Mysterios:

“It is electric. When there is someone you love in that ring and doing those moves….by the way, I didn’t practice any of those moves. That surface is hard, it is not bouncy, it is not a trampoline, there is no give. It is plywood, it’s wood. ‘Wrestling is fake.’ Shut the f**k up, I am sore. The left side of my body kills me right now. Those are real slams, they hurt. In practice even, doing those moves, you’re going to compromise your body ahead of the match. So you can do it on the crashpad as much as you want, but when I hit the three amigos — Rey had done it earlier in the match, it was a callback to Eddie Guerrero and his whole shimmy, it was a little disrespectful that I did the move he just did — I had never practiced a suplex like that. I threw my legs up, I’m airborne, on the second one, my head snapped back and I thought for sure, ‘I just got a concussion.’ I’m looking up at the lights, ‘whatever, it’s WrestleMania.’ The adrenaline is crazy, the crowd is going nuts.”