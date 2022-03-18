Logan Paul Comments On Possibly Having A Full-Time Role With WWE

In an interview with TalkSport.com’s Alex McCarthy, Logan Paul was asked if would consider having a full-time career in WWE following the Wrestlemania 38 PLE:

“To be honest, bro… Probably. Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it.

“Today was the first day – because we had training today – I was like ‘oooh yeah, this is f****** fun.’ So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it. But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me – that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f****** problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport.”