Logan Paul Confirms WrestleMania Appearance

YouTuber Logan Paul has confirmed that he will be appearing for WrestleMania 37.

Below is a clip from Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where he confirms he will be on tonight’s pre-taped SmackDown, and then at WrestleMania 37 for his second WWE appearance.

Paul will be on tonight’s Smackdown for Sami Zayn’s red carpet premiere of his documentary trailer. It’s rumored that Paul will be the referee or enforcer for the WrestleMania Night 2 match between Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on Logan Paul and WWE.