Logan Paul Criticized For Describing Women’s Olympic Boxing As “The Purest Form Of Evil”

On Thursday, Angela Carini of Italy and Imane Khelif of Algeria competed in an Olympic boxing match that ended in 46 seconds.

The match sparked controversy at the Paris Olympics because Khelif was one of two boxers allowed to compete despite having been disqualified from the women’s world championships in 2023 for failing testosterone and gender eligibility tests.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Khelif is believed to have a medical condition known as Differences of Sexual Development (DSD), in which a person is raised and identifies as female but has XY chromosomes, resulting in blood testosterone levels in the male range.

Logan Paul, the WWE United States champion, shared his thoughts on the story:

“This is the purest form of evil unfolding right before your eyes. A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Logan later wrote the following…

“‼️ OOPSIES ‼️

I might be guilty of spreading misinformation along with the entirety of this app

Although she’s been previously disqualified for failing a ‘gender test’ and has XY chromosomes, some sources say Imane Khelif was born a biological woman

I stand by my sentiment that biological men should not compete against biological women in any sport and if you disagree you’re a sick fuck.”

Logan received negative feedback from WWE fans. Here were some of the comments:

@TempestWT: “I do not care if his matches are better than we expected them to be. Fuck Logan Paul. Get this bigoted fucking piece of trash out of a wrestling ring.”

@RobertONeill31: “LA Knight should beat Logan Paul in 12 seconds this Saturday and then Logan should fuck off for good.”

@crusifinos: “so now logan paul is allowed to go on transphobic rants on twitter while sami zayn’s activism has to be reduced to a bracelet because he gets people lobbying for him to lose his job. right.”

@DaviddLovesSosa: “Logan Paul, she was born a female dawg… I feel like as a public figure, you HAVE to do research before speaking out on something.”

@PocketVolcano: “Give Logan Paul another chance y’all said. He’s grown up y’all said. He’s become a decent guy y’all said. Y’all delusional. He’s just as big an asshole now as he was when he posted that video of a dead body in Japan.”

@italkwrasslin: “Logan Paul is so BAD of a human that he has LA Knights biggest hater rooting for him.”

@purolizard: “logan paul is an uneducated c*nt??? colour me shocked”

@ysnfivestar: They gotta get Logan Paul outta WWE bro, like can no way someone can just blatantly post what he posted and get away with it with such a big position in the company.”