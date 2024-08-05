Logan Paul “Files Lawsuit” Against LA Knight After WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul and LA Knight business does not appear to be over.

Certainly not from a “legal” perspective.

The former WWE United States Champion surfaced on social media with a post on X claiming he is “suing” the new U.S. champion for “property damage.”

As seen during the build-up to their WWE SummerSlam showdown, Knight “invaded” Paul’s home, “stole” his PRIME hummer and defaced his giant banner.

“See you in court, LA Knight,” wrote Paul as the caption to a photo of the court papers.