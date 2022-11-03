Logan Paul In Saudi Arabia Talking Crown Jewel Main Event, WWE Ranks Roman Reigns’ 20 Best Moments (Videos)

– Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.

– Speaking of “The Tribal Chief,” he is the subject of the latest installment of the WWE digital series, “WWE Top 10.” The November 3, 2022 episode of the weekly WWE YouTube feature, which you can check out below, looks at the 20 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments.

– Finally, WWE’s official YouTube channel shared an “On This Day” entry on Thursday. Check out the video below, which looks back at Randy Orton getting kicked out of The Authority from this day back in 2014.