Logan Paul Injured at WWE Crown Jewel, Backstage Reaction to His Match Against Roman Reigns

Logan Paul revealed on social media that he has a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, and a potential ACL tear. Paul believes it happened about halfway through the match.

When you consider how much he did in the second half of that match, it’s amazing that he was able to continue to perform at such a high level.

Because of the injury, he will most likely be out for several months. It’s unclear when he’ll be seen on WWE TV again, but he has a multi-year contract and the next logical time to use him would have been at the Royal Rumble. That seems unlikely right now, but depending on the severity of the injury, he could be back in time for WrestleMania.

Best wishes for Logan Paul’s quick recovery.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

Logan was “pretty banged up” after his top rope splash to Roman Reigns through the announce table, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, and “everyone was praising Paul’s work and poise backstage after the match.” Logan did the table spot while holding his phone and posted the video online: