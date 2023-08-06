Logan Paul Involved In Ringside Brawl During His Brother Jake’s Fight With Nate Diaz

During his brother Jake’s fight against Nate Diaz, Logan Paul was involved in an altercation in which a chair was thrown and a man was pushed to the ground.

Jake won a one-sided decision against UFC legend Diaz at the American Air Texas for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury in February. Paul hurt Diaz early in the fight and dropped him in the fifth round; despite Diaz coming on stronger in the later rounds, he was defeated by scores of 97-92, 98-91, and 98-91 after ten rounds.

Logan and his father Greg were seen at ringside during the fight getting into a verbal spat with another member of the audience. As someone is pushed to the floor, the influencer appeared to signal to security to deal with the man before things get physical. The scuffle was quickly de-escalated after the man was separated from Paul’s entourage by police and security.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Logan flew directly from his WWE match against Ricochet at SummerSlam in Detroit to Dallas to watch Jake fight, being escorted by police to the airport and boarding a private jet. The YouTuber arrived in time, joining his brother in the locker room before watching the entire fight from ringside.

Jake appears to be set to rematch Diaz in MMA after the two agreed on a cage meeting moments after their fight.

You can check out footage from the incident below: