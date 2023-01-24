Logan Paul Issues MMA Challenge to Andrew Tate

Logan Paul has declared that he is prepared to fight Andrew Tate in the octagon.

Paul competed in boxing matches against retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, and fellow YouTuber KSI before signing with WWE last year.

Paul issued the challenge on the TimboSugar Show while talking about Tate, who is still detained in Bucharest on suspicion of sex trafficking and kidnapping.

He stated, “So I got a solution, why don’t we do something that both of us have never done? Clean record, 0 and 0, let us step into the f***ing octagon brother. An MMA fight, me vs. Tate, in the UFC. Bro, he knows how to kick, I can’t throw a kick for my life. He has two of the three skillsets, I have two of the three skillsets. He’s a world-champion kickboxer, I’m a YouTuber with no wins, bro. What are you f***ing running from?”

Tate stated in a now-deleted YouTube video from 2017 that Romania’s low rate of sexual assault convictions played a role in his decision to relocate there.

Tate claimed he wasn’t a criminal in the video, but added, “I like the idea of just being able to do what I want.”

Paul has been injured since WWE Crown Jewel, but many expect he will take part in the Men’s Royal Rumble match this weekend.

You can check out Paul’s comments below: