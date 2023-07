Congratulations are in order for one of WWE’s top Superstars.

On Sunday, the social media sensation surfaced on Instagram to announce that he and his girlfriend have gotten engaged.

Logan Paul posted photos of himself proposing to his girlfriend, Fitness model Nina Agdal, over the weekend. The caption to the post reads, “Engaged to my best friend, Nina Agdal.”

Check out the photos embedded below courtesy of Logan Paul and Nina Agdal’s official Instagram pages.