Logan Paul Officially Signs With WWE, Details on His Contract

The Miz made the announcement that celebrity wrestler Logan Paul will be making a comeback to the company for a match at Summerslam during the June 27th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. Despite the fact that Miz turned on Paul following their tag bout at WrestleMania 38, he hinted that they will be working together once more.

Paul shared photos with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on Thursday with the comment, “Just signed with the @WWE.”

Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com noted the following:

“Per sources, it’s a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year. No return date set but could be next month at Summerslam. MIZ would make a lot of sense. Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023. He’ll likely, I’m told, have his first big appearance at SS but could be on TV before that. He signed his deal yesterday.”