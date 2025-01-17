Logan Paul On If He Wants To Get Into The Ring With John Cena

WWE star and social media megastar Logan Paul appeared in a new behind-the-scenes video from the January 6th Monday Night RAW on Netflix debut episode, where he talked about a number of topics including if he wants to get into the ring with John Cena.

Paul said, “I think I would hurt John, to be honest with you. I get in the ring with him, it’d be an honor. But, man, I’m tired of beating up these legends, to be honest with you. I beat up on Roman, I beat up on Cody. If I gotta beat up on John, I’ll do it.”

On why he’s “The New Boss”:

“But I prefer a challenge, bro. We’re talking about Dwayne Johnson here, the Final Boss. I’m the New Boss. There’s a new man in town, bro, and his name’s Logan Paul. Like Triple H said, this is the era of Logan Paul. He said it at the beginning of the show. Some people were like, he said it’s the Netflix era, but he said it was the era of Logan Paul. Or he told me that’s what he was gonna say.”

