Logan Paul On Roman Reigns: ‘He Can Be A Regular Guy Or He Can Be The Most Badass Wrestler That Ever Lived’

Top WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Roman Reigns is a top star in the pro wrestling industry due to his aura and how Reigns can either be a regular guy or the most badass wrestler that ever lived.

Paul said, “The aura. It’s aura. You know what’s funny about Roman in person? His real name is Joe. When you see him in person, it depends if he’s Joe or Roman Reigns. Have you ever heard the story of Marilyn Monroe turning on her aura? Apparently, Marilyn Monroe could walk around as Marilyn and no one would look twice at this woman. Then, she would turn on her Marilyn Monroe aura, and she became this worldwide sensation. She could flip a switch and it’s the contagious energy that attracts people to look at what they’re seeing. Joe can turn that on and become Roman. It’s really fascinating. It’s cool because he can be a regular guy or he can be the most badass wrestler that ever lived.”

