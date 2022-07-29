Logan Paul On SummerSlam Match Against The Miz, If He Was Born To Be In WWE (Video)

This Saturday, Logan Paul gets the revenge that he signed a contract with WWE earlier this year to obtain.

Paul continues his final preparations heading into his highly-anticipated showdown against The Miz at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view this coming Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ahead of “The Biggest Party of the Summer,” WWE has released a new interview with the social media sensation and pop culture mega-star where he talks from his gym about his scheduled bout against his former tag-team partner turned bitter rival and whether or not he was born to be a WWE Superstar.

Watch the complete video below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Saturday night for live WWE SummerSlam 2022 results coverage.