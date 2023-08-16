Logan Paul Pitches Idea For “Most Hated” Tag Team With Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul believes he and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio would make the WWE’s most despised tag team.

Paul and Dominik have some ‘Mania history, as Paul and The Miz defeated The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. On the most recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul discussed the potential tag team.

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom because Dom is super heel right now,” Paul said. “Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. I’m telling you, he lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena (goes) ‘boo!’ He can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him.

“Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio, tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through it cause we have a story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together, that was both our first WrestleMania.”

Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day, and his feud with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular in both NXT and the main roster. However, Paul believes that he and Mysterio would make a better team than Ripley and Mysterio.

“Honestly, I don’t know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea,” he added.

You can check out the complete podcast below: