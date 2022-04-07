Logan Paul Pondering Potential Career In Wrestling After WWE WrestleMania Match

Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his future in the wrestling business after he teamed up with The Miz to beat The Mysterios in a tag match at WWE WrestleMania.

“I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not. To be honest with you, I didn’t realize how much wrestling and WrestleMania would affect my life. I love it. My whole family loves it. We all had so much fun. So now I’m sitting here pondering like, literally, what to do with the course of my life? Like, I fully had like a boxing three year plan, and now it’s like, okay, do I do boxing or wrestling? It’s so much more fun. People seem to care. It’s, in my opinion, far less dangerous. You know, I’m getting like, constantly just rattled in the head. I don’t know man. Jake’s doing the boxing thing. You know, I’m good at this wrestling thing. Like, I feel like it comes really naturally to me. Imagine if I practiced properly. I showed a fraction of what I could do. If I actually got to Orlando at the Performance Center and just like train, train, train, man, I can’t imagine the type of stuff I’ll be able to pull off.”