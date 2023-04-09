Logan Paul Praises The Miz For Helping Him Succeed In The WWE

WWE Celebrity Superstar Logan Paul reflected on receiving helpful advice from The Miz since his first day in WWE during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport.

Paul stated, “They all have. A few come to mind. I want to say Miz, honestly. He’s so cool and has helped me understand just how this industry works and has even entered the WWE in a similar way to me. He was a reality star and he had to show that he was that guy. Anytime I have a question or I do something personally fulling in WWE, I’ll shoot Miz a text because he walked me through that first match and I crushed it just because I had a good coach.”

Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul in singles action at WrestleMania 39 Night One.

You can watch the a clip from the interview below: