Logan Paul Pushes For High-Profile WWE Showdown With Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is gearing up for another potential return to the WWE ring, and Logan Paul has made it clear he wants to be the one to face him. Bunny has earned widespread praise for his performances in the ring, starting with his debut match at WrestleMania 37. He later participated in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match and secured a memorable victory over Damian Priest in a street fight at Backlash.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny shared his aspirations to wrestle again, though he didn’t provide a specific timeline.

“I want to do it (wrestle in WWE) one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.”

Following these comments, Logan Paul took to his Instagram story to express his interest in a match with Bunny, sparking excitement among fans about the potential showdown. With both stars known for their athleticism and crossover appeal, a match between them could become a marquee event in the WWE.