Top WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he pitched a tag team of himself and Dominik Mysterio to Triple H.

Paul said, “I pitched Triple H a me and Dom tag team. I’ll just say it. It didn’t seem like it was off the table. I just wasn’t sure if there was room for you in that tag team.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)