Logan Paul Responds To Kevin Nash’s Comments About Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to social media and criticized Logan Paul for not being one of the boys and for making five million dollars for an extremely limited schedule with WWE. Nash also said some explicit words about the social media megastar.

Paul recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to respond to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Paul said, “I got people messaging me. They’re like, ‘Kevin Nash is talking s**t about you.’ I said, ‘Damn. Who is Kevin Nash?’ I mean that. I’m unfamiliar with this guy, which I think is his problem. I’m not as versed in the WWE and wrestling as I should be, as my peers are, but then how am I so much better than all of them? I don’t have the answer to all of these questions. I don’t know how I can be the best in WWE, at least one of the best, I’m surely a top fiver, and I don’t even do it full time. Imagine if I did learn a little bit. Imagine if I devoted, became one of the boys [laughs]. Learned the difference between a shoot and a work. Would that make me a champion? F**k me? F**k you. You’re one of the old guys who is bitter that I am better at your job than you ever were. That makes you pathetic. This will be my sport and I will continue to make guys like you eat your words when I devote a little bit of time to it. F**k me? F**k you.”

You can check out Paul’s comments below.



