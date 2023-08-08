Logan Paul Returning To The Boxing Ring This October

Logan Paul is returning to the boxing ring to face Dillon Danis.

Paul last fought in June 2021, when he fought to an eight-round draw against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout. Paul is 0-1 as a professional after a split decision loss to KSI in 2019.

Danis, a former MMA fighter with a 2-0 pro record, has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has won gold in the Pan Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship.

Logan’s brother, Jake, defeated Nate Diaz on the same night Logan defeated Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam. Logan flew to the fight immediately after the match, which is why they opened the PLE.

Paul announced on Tuesday that he will face Danis in a boxing match on October 14 in Manchester, England. It’s called The Prime Card, and it’ll be available on DAZN as a pay-per-view.