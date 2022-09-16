Logan Paul Returning to WWE Tonight on SmackDown

WWE has announced that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s SmackDown, but there was no mention of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the announcement.

After Reigns left Paul’s podcast earlier this week, Paul issued what WWE is calling an “implied challenge” for a potential match between the two megastars to compete against each other. PWMania.com previously reported that Reigns had appeared on Paul’s podcast earlier this week to discuss a variety of topics. After that, Reigns provided a response on Twitter, in which he urged Paul Heyman to “handle” Paul. In the end, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stepped in and “handled” the situation by inviting Paul to SmackDown to “discuss” the problems. You can read our complete report from earlier by clicking here; it also includes Paul’s comments about how he feels he is prepared for a match with Reigns.

Following an update, WWE has now confirmed that Paul will be appearing on tonight’s live SmackDown, which will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The announcement made by WWE regarding Paul’s appearance came after the conversation with Triple H; however, there is no mention of the invitation, nor is there any mention of The Tribal Chief. The comments made by Paul were previously covered by WWE, and the company retweeted the conversation between Triple H and Paul.

Here is WWE’s announcement on Paul’s SmackDown appearance:

Logan Paul brings his Media Megastar energy to SmackDown!

Logan Paul will cap off his hectic week by traveling to SmackDown this Friday night.

The Media Megastar has impressed early in his WWE tenure, turning heads with his matches at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. One can only imagine what Paul has in mind with his next performance for the WWE Universe.

What kind of chaotic energy will Paul bring to SmackDown? Find out this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!

Reigns is not currently advertised for this week’s SmackDown, but he is listed for the September 23 SmackDown from Salt Lake City.

Here is the current announced line-up for SmackDown:

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV

* Alpha Academy vs. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

