Logan Paul Reveals How Relationship With The Rock Went South: “I’m A Scumbag For Outing This Story”

Logan Paul recently appeared as a guest on the True Geordie podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, a hungover Logan Paul spoke with the show host about a number of MMA and pro wrestling-related topics, including his real-life working relationship with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Paul explained during the appearance that he used to be “very friendly” with the WWE legend-turned-Hollywood big shot, sharing stories about how he made a couple of Instagram Vine sketches with him.

Unfortunately, things didn’t say “very friendly” after “The Brahma Bull” became aware of his controversial Aokigahara video, as his publicist asked Logan to remove all of their pictures and videos together after the incident.

Featured below are some of the highlights from Logan Paul’s appearance on the True Geordie podcast where he tells the full story.

On how he used to be very friendly with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “I’ve never told this story. I’ll give you some alpha. I love Dwayne The Rock Johnson. He’s the best. So likable, works hard, motivational, his energy is contagious. He’s always on jets. In a weird way, there’s no blueprint to the s**t that I’m doing, but in a weird way, he made a blueprint for a career path that did not exist yet. In the same way, I kind of want to do something like that, it’ll look vastly different, but in parallel, I believe I’ll build a multi-faceted career in the same way Dwayne The Rock Johnson has. We made a couple of videos together, me and Dwayne, back in the day when I was making Instagram Vine sketches. Great guy in real life. I was scared to meet him because I was like, ‘is he going to be one of those people who I meet and I fall out of love with my idea of him?’ No, sweetheart. Gave me the time of day, having a nice conversation, it was awesome. Made three or four videos on separate occasions that all went crazy viral. I would consider him, maybe not a friend, but definitely an acquaintance. Very friendly with each other.”

On how The Rock’s publicist asked Logan to remove all their pictures and videos together after the Aokigahara video surfaced: “This was one of the saddest moments of my life, what I’m about to say. After Japan happened, obviously, found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before. Extremely low, mentally, and I got a call from my publicist who also represented Dwayne and she’s like, ‘Dwayne has asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him. Maybe in the future the relationship can be reconciled, but for now, he basically wants nothing to do with you.’ I also understood, I get it. I made a grotesque error and he has had things in his life that a lot of people, that incident, affected him in a personal way. I understood it and that was the other part. I was like, ‘f**k.’ You sleep in the bed you make, right? I just wish I would have gotten a call or text. Something because I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication. I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me. I was sad because I understood it. I really f**ked up. I totally got where he was coming from. I was so disappointed in myself. Real disappointed in myself. I vowed to get better and vowed to change. Time passed, I start doing well. I just want to be able to build a relationship with Dwayne that didn’t end up happening.”

On how he still considers The Rock to be awesome and feels bad for everything that happened: “I think I’m a scumbag for outing this story, publicly. He’s not (a bad person). He’s f**king awesome. Dwayne The Rock Johnson is awesome. I love him. He’s busy. He doesn’t owe me s**t. I want to be clear, but damn I’d be lying…it hurt. I’ve wanted to have a conversation with him about it, but I don’t know what to say. I’m still stuck on the cold turkey. I’m still stuck on, ‘Hey bro, hey kid, I know we were cool, I don’t want f**king anything to do with you. Delete everything I’m in connected to you.’ I’m still stuck on that. Four years later when it’s, ‘Hey dude, always been supporting you from afar.’ Keyword, afar. I don’t know what to say. I can’t forget about it. I get it, but I’m still stuck here. It hurt, and he probably didn’t think twice about it. I have considered this…my publicist made all of it up. In which case, I’m a f**king asshole. They’re supposed to protect him too. The only thing is, they also rep Kevin Hart, and I made videos with Kevin. He didn’t have me remove the videos.”

Check out the complete Logan Paul interview from the True Geordie podcast via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the program. H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.