Logan Paul Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After WrestleMania Match

Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about his future with WWE following WrestleMania 38 where he won a tag team match with The Miz. Paul said WWE hasn’t offered him a long-term deal.

“Not yet. Maybe they will. I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match, we shook hands. It was the good old like, step dad Vince thing. He’s like, ‘Trust me. Your future is here.’ Bro, come on. That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend. Him being excited about the new guy’s performance, it’s so validating. Even just the response and feedback online I got after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment. I think people were surprised by my performance. I’m so grateful that they liked it. I’m happy that I made them happy and was able to entertain on a stage that big. You know, it was probably 70,000 people watching.”

Paul said it would have to come down to whether his schedule would allow him to do it.

“Truthfully, it would come down to whatever the deal is because I do have to allocate my time, specifically and strategically. I love it. I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills, but it would just have to make monetary sense for me. If I do that, I’m going to be unable to do other things.”