Logan Paul Says He Wants to Make WWE a “Multiverse”

Logan Paul was questioned in a video that was shared on Bleacher Report’s Twitter account about what it is that he can bring to WWE that no other celebrity can bring to the table.

This is the response that Logan gave, “This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier. I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse. How do we bring in people that aren’t necessarily watching WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs. I think they know it.”

You can watch the video below: