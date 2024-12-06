Logan Paul Shares Veteran Advice He Recently Got From John Cena

On the latest episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul spoke about some veteran advice he recently received from “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic:

“Another thing that [Jake Paul has] lived by and actually John Cena told me as well randomly, I shot him a text about something and he told me this, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’ I’ve never really understood it and I still don’t think I fully understand it, but it makes sense to me because I’m realizing something about myself and that’s like, I do compare myself to people in the sense that I’m competitive. I use it as fuel to motivate me to do better, which has always worked for me, but I’m also wondering if maybe it is the thief of joy. While I am reaching these pinnacles, an I like happy doing it, am I doing this because I found that motivation inside me or did it come from an external source. Also, does it matter?”

Check out the complete episode below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.