Logan Paul Starts Angle with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Paul Heyman Returns to WWE

In the opening segment of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul confirmed what PWMania.com reported earlier about a match that is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel.

Paul indicated that he would be announcing the match with Reigns at a press conference that would take place tomorrow in Las Vegas. Paul mentioned that he had Reigns on his podcast, and after Reigns left, he talked about wanting to face him in the ring at some point. Paul additionally pointed out that Floyd Mayweather could not knock him out or pay him.

Paul Heyman also returned to WWE TV. He walked out to the ring with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn.

Paul told Heyman that he only needs one good shot and a little bit of luck to defeat Reigns. Paul was about to knock out Heyman when Sami Sami Zayn intervened. Zayn stepped in to “explain” how things work in WWE, but he ended up taking a punch to the face as a result of his actions.

Just before Ricochet entered for the first match of the night, the Uso brothers and Solo Sikoa ran into the ring, but Paul made a quick exit from the ring.

It appears that Reigns will take on Paul at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

