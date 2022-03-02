Logan Paul Talks Training For WrestleMania 38, Growing Up A Wrestling Fan

Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a wide range of topics including his preparation for the WrestleMania 38 match where he will team with The Miz against Rey and Domnik Mysterio and more. Here are the highlights:

Being a wrestling fan:

“I’ve been a wrestling fan of WWE my whole life and this is another dream come true,” he said.“My life is a series of impossible things happening. I don’t know what to do anymore or how to comprehend it.”

Training for the match:

“I’m going to go to Orlando and get proper training there and just learn everything I need to know about taking hits and giving hits, and just fully immerse myself in the sport like I do everything that I end up doing.”