Logan Paul Teases Return to the Ring, Potential WWE SummerSlam Match

Logan Paul hasn’t been heard from much since The Miz turned on him at WrestleMania, but it appears that his comeback to the ring is on the way.

Paul posted photographs of himself training in a wrestling ring on Twitter. WWE Producer Shane Helms can be seen in the corner of the photos, which appear to have been taken inside the Performance Center in Orlando.

At WrestleMania, Paul won over many critics, and the whole point of matching him with The Miz was for him to become babyface and fans to cheer him on. While nothing has been confirmed, it appears that Logan Paul and The Miz will face off at SummerSlam in Nashville.