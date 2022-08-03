Logan Paul Thought He’d Suffer a Broken Arm or Leg at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul discussed his WWE SummerSlam 2022 encounter against The Miz on his Impaulsive podcast.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it out of that without a broken arm or leg, I swear to God. That table jump, the first time I practiced it, the stunt guy goes, ‘You are going to break both femurs…’ well because I landed too close and dude, you know what’s funny? If you guys haven’t seen the clip, I’ve littered my Instagram with it. I’m amused — I don’t know if I can say this — I’m amused by watching me do the WWE. I cannot believe it’s me, do you know what I’m saying? When I was jumping off of that pylon onto the table, I had one thought before I made the final leap, I swear to God. I’m looking around at this stadium and I’m like, this is it. This is a moment that can make or break a career. Is this what he can do? What is he capable of? And I go, my life’s been going so good. I did great in WrestleMania. I’m gonna jump and break both my femurs right now. I go, this is the end of my career, f*ck it and then just f*cking nailed it [Paul laughed]. I couldn’t believe it bro!”

“I gotta give a shoutout to Mike ‘The Miz’, my opponent and at one point, mentor, who I did beat last night [at SummerSlam]. I’m 2-0, I am winning something. I’m winning a combat sport, I can’t believe it [Paul laughed]. But, he allows me to shine and he’s not afraid to and a lot of vets, for the new guy, I can’t imagine that’s always easy. He understands what it takes to make the organization great. He’s a team player and I love Mike ‘The Miz’ for that.”

You can watch the complete podcast below:



(h/t to PostWrestling.com for transcription)