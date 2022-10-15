Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It’s worth noting that neither the WWE Events website nor the arena are currently advertising Reigns for next week’s SmackDown. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are advertised. Paul, Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline made an appearance on SmackDown two weeks ago for a segment.

Next Friday night will also feature Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville.

On this week’s SmackDown, Deville spoke to Kayla Braxton backstage about Morgan’s failure to capitalize on opportunities. Morgan then assaulted Deville from behind, beating her across the backstage area. Morgan closed the segment by nailing a senton from the set scaffolding to Deville’s table.

Finally, Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi next Friday night. The two teams have been feuding for a few weeks, and Damage CTRL defeated Rodriguez, Shotzi, and WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez in six-woman tag team action on this week’s show.

Here is the current line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, along with related videos from this week’s SmackDown:

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi