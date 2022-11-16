Logan Paul to Face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39?

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena is expected to return to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39. Logan Paul mentioned being John Cena’s opponent during his podcast.

“That’s my dream. I mean, think about it, man. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of headstrong, capable Internet kid versus a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd [Mayweather], that worked, generates $60, $75 million dollars. Crown Jewel became the number one most viewed international pay-per-view that WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice now, and the reason is because when I’m paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works. So after the Crown Jewel event, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article that was saying he’s looking for an opponent for WrestleMania, and I favorited it and responded with the eyes because truthfully, I think me versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away. I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena. That’s be crazy.”

“I think that’s the model that I’m actually gonna pitch to the WWE. This week, we’re meeting with them, and I’m just gonna be like, hey, this works for me. Put me up against the best y’all have, I’m gonna f—- deliver. I’m gonna f—- deliver. You know that for a fact, and not only put on an amazing match, but I’m gonna put asses in seats. I’m gonna put eyeballs glued on the television. It’s what I do, it’s what I know. I can promise you that I’m gonna do it every single time. So I think for me, since I am an outsider, they have to treat my career in the WWE a little bit differently than they have with the rest of the wrestlers. The only caveat to this would be, I could see how other wresters and wrestling fans would throw their arms in the air. ‘Why is he getting the shot at Cena? Why is he getting the shot at Randy Orton’ or whoever I end up facing. The answer is because I’m gonna make f—- money.”

