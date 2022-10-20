Logan Paul Trains With Shawn Michaels Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns Reacts

What does Roman Reigns think of Logan Paul’s preparations heading into their title showdown at WWE Crown Jewel?

“The Tribal Chief” took to social media on Thursday and reacted to photos of Paul training with WWE Hall of Fame legend Shawn Michaels ahead of their highly-anticipated match at the November 5 special event in Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the photos, Reigns stated, “He’s gonna need all the help he can get. Hopefully he’s training with God next week. #WWECrownJewel.”

Check out the photos and Roman Reigns’ response to them below.