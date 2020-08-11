Logan Paul Tweets On Potential Wrestling Match?

There’s now speculation on internet celebrity Logan Paul possibly working a pro wrestling match. The YouTube star took to Twitter on Monday and called out other social media influencers, offering $10,000 to anyone who can beat him in a wrestling match.

“$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match,” Paul tweeted.

It should be noted that Paul did not say if this would be a pro wrestling match or an amateur wrestling bout. While Paul has talked about being a WWE fan in the past, he was an amateur wrestler in high school, and qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Individual Championships in 2013. Logan and his brother Jake Paul got into boxing last year. Logan competed in his first pro boxing match in November 2019, losing to KSI, another rapper and internet celebrity, in the 6th round.