Logan Paul vs. Ricochet Announced For WWE SummerSlam 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., Logan Paul and Ricochet had their “face-to-face” meeting in the ring as advertised.

The segment saw Ricochet challenge Logan Paul to a showdown in a match at WWE SummerSlam 2023 next month.

Paul would end up hitting Ricochet with his KO punch before accepting the challenge. He would taunt Ricochet, leading to Ricochet decking him, hitting a Shooting Star Press and leaving him laying.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled to take place on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.