Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed for Crown Jewel, WWE Press Conference Recap

It was revealed on this week’s WWE SmackDown that today there would be a press conference in Las Vegas hosted by Logan Paul.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns recently appeared on Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. After the conclusion of the show, Paul called out Reigns, sparking a Twitter exchange involving Paul Heyman.

On SmackDown Paul invited “The Tribal Chief” to join him in Las Vegas for the press conference. Paul Heyman who is special counsel to the 700-plus day reigning champion accepted the invitation.

Micael Cole kicked things off today in Las Vegas at the Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book at Resorts World Las Vegas. He first announced that the fourth Crown Jewel since 2018 would take place on November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Then he introduced Reigns who was accompanied by the Bloodline including the honorary Uce, Sami Zayn. Next, Paul was introduced, and finally the WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

HHH ran down the accomplishments of both men and said that both were “God-like” in their own right. He also said that in the short time that Paul has been around the WWE, he had earned his respect and that doing that wasn’t easy to do.

Reigns said the only reason he is giving Paul this opportunity is because he is “a good Tribal Cheif.” Reigns stated that he intends to smash Paul at the event, that he will not be gentle with him, and that he intends to show him what God mode truly looks like. Paul took the podium and stated that he is a disruptor who welcomes any challenge. He stated that his brother Jake will compete against Anderson Silva a week before Crown Jewel and that this is “simply what we do.” Wrestling is “my sport, my industry” for Paul because WWE is his home, which is why he called out the GOAT.

Heyman closed the press conference with some questions and comments about Paul only fighting people who are over the hill. Logan took offense to what Heyman said, and a fight nearly broke out between Reigns and Paul before Triple H intervened.

WWE officially announced that Paul will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 5, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network internationally.

You can watch the entire press conference below: