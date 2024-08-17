Logan Paul Wants To Do WWE Live Events In 2025

WWE star Logan Paul took to an episode of his Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he is open to doing house shows for the company in 2025.

Below is the conversation Paul had with Dominik Mysterio:

Paul: I want to get active next year. I told Triple H, ‘I want to get active. I want to be the workhorse.’

Mysterio: When you say you want to get active, do you just mean PLEs and TVs or live events too?

Paul: I want to do live events.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

