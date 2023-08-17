Logan Paul Wants To Jump Off A Hell In A Cell

Social media personality and WWE Superstar Logan Paul took to an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he would love to jump off the top of a Hell in a Cell.

Paul said, “Dude. Dude, of course. Of course. I’m trying to go as high as I possibly can. They’re a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I’m only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring dude, I love flying through the f***ing air as high as I possibly can and landing on tables or people.”

You can check out Logan Paul’s complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)