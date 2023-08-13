Logan Paul’s Contract For The Dillon Danis Fight Includes Interesting Clause

Logan Paul is returning to the boxing ring to face Dillon Danis, but before he does, he is ensuring that he will receive compensation for the fight even if it does not take place.

The boxing match is set to take place on October 14 in Manchester, England. It’s called The Prime Card, and it’ll be available on DAZN as a pay-per-view.

Danis is a former MMA fighter with a 2-0 pro record, while Paul’s most recent fight was in June 2021, when he fought to an eight-round draw against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an unscored exhibition bout. Paul has a 0-1 professional record after losing to KSI by split decision in 2019.

Dave Meltzer pointed out in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that because Danis had previously backed out of fights, Paul took extra precautions with the contract.

Meltzer wrote, “Paul did make him sign in the contract that he would have to pay Paul $100,000 if Danis pulls out of the fight due to a fake injury, and that it would be Paul’s doctor who would determine if he was faking the injury or not.”

Meltzer noted that fighters can legitimately injure themselves during rigorous training.