Logan Paul’s Prime Energy Is Being Recalled In Canada Due To Excessive Caffeine Levels

YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul took a hit in Canada after Prime, their energy drink company, recalled its product.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently requested that the company be investigated because he believes the drink is marketed to children despite its high caffeine content of 200mg. This is twice the amount found in the competitor energy drink Red Bull. Other drinks with 300mg of caffeine include Rockstar, Monster, and Nos.

Each drink bears a warning label stating that it is not suitable for children under the age of 18. People who are caffeine sensitive, pregnant, or breastfeeding should avoid drinking it, according to the warning label.

However, Schumer claims that the company packaged and marketed the product “in nearly identical form” as a caffeine-free drink. As a result, some parents may be unaware that the drink contains caffeine.

PRIME Energy Drink has so much caffeine that it could endanger kids’ health. But it's being marketed to kids! Parents and pediatricians are worried. The FDA must investigate PRIME for its absurd caffeine content and its marketing targeting kids on social media. https://t.co/8f8Udp3dZu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 9, 2023

A Prime representative told the BBC that Prime Energy “contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it’s sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market.As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers.”