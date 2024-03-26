Lola Vice Issuing Open Challenge On WWE NXT

NXT star Lola Vice recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed she will be issuing an open challenge to anyone in the locker room who wants to give her fight.

Vice wrote, “I know everyone misses me… I dont blame you😏So tomorrow night on NXT I’m offering an open challenge to anyone in the locker room who wants to give me a fight🤑 (blue heart) (pink heart) #Vicecity @WWENXT”

You can check out Vice’s post below.