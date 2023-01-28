Lola Vice Makes Her WWE NXT TV Debut, Kale Dixon Also Debuts

Lola Vice debuted on WWE NXT TV for the first time.

Vice made her NXT Level Up debut on Friday night, losing to Dani Palmer. Below are some highlights from the match.

Vice, also known as Valerie Loureda, signed as a member of the August 2022 WWE Performance Center Class and was attracting a lot of attention, owing to her social media presence. She had a 4-1 record with Bellator MMA and a black belt in Taekwondo.

Vice was billed as WWE’s first Cuban-American signing. She was born in Miami, Florida. Vice made her in-ring debut at the November 12, 2022 NXT live event in Orlando, where she teamed with Bronco Nima and Xyon Quinn for a loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Thea Hail.

Vice received a lot of love on social media after her TV debut this week, and she has been retweeting it.

Friday night’s NXT Level Up also saw the television debut of Kale Dixon, who signed in the same Class as Vice. You can read our full NXT Level Up recap by clicking here.

Below are highlights from Level Up related to Vice: